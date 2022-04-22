‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ is getting a ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ crossover

Call Of Duty: Warzone will see the addition of Godzilla and King Kong in an official crossover with last year’s Godzilla vs. Kong film and Legendary’s MonsterVerse.

While details are slim on how it will work, we do know that this crossover, officially called Operation Monarch, will be coming to Call Of Duty: Warzone on May 11. A short teaser trailer was shown off which has the two gargantuan kaiju preparing to face off against one another, but it doesn’t make it clear how they will be featured in the actual game.

“It wasn’t until some time later that we realised the storm was coming,” narrates the trailer’s voiceover. “Something far more powerful and fearsome than anything we could ever hope to comprehend”. This is followed by King Kong grabbing a plane out of the sky and smashing it into the side of a mountain.

Godzilla then appears from the ocean, creeping his way towards the large ape, before the latter gears up for a punch and the former charges its atomic breath.

This isn’t the first unusual crossover to come to Call Of Duty: Warzone. Most recently Snoop Dogg joined the roster of playable characters, and earlier this year, the anime Attack On Titan featured in both Call Of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard. Last year, Scream’s Ghostface also appeared in Warzone for Halloween.

