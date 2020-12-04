‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ is getting its first new map later this month

Call Of Duty: Warzone is set to receive a brand new map in its biggest content drop to date, Activision has announced.

Following news in a blog post that Season One for Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone has been moved from December 10 to December 16, it was revealed that players should “prepare to drop into a new Warzone map and mode at launch” and a “new Gulag experience”.

There’s no word on what the map will actually be, but dataminers uncovered a new Rebirth Island location yesterday (December 3), which showed Alcatraz island. The leak also detailed that the fan-favourite map from Call Of Duty: Black Ops II known as Raid would be coming to the game, which has now been confirmed in the blog post.

See the full announcement below:

Season One is coming. An unprecedented drop of free content arrives in #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone on 12/16. Intel here: https://t.co/yjadXTGPZU pic.twitter.com/lVivpJ9XdS — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 4, 2020

Along with the new Warzone map, a substantial amount of new content is also in the pipeline. The post details: “new Multiplayer maps, new and fan-favourite 6v6 modes and playlists, the return of 2v2 Gunfight with four new maps, and a massive new Fireteam map”.

The blog goes on to reveal more content drops, such as “free-to-acquire weapons and prepare for new Zombies modes, Season Challenges, and the full cross-title launch of the Seasonal Prestige system, with up to 1,000 Season Levels to progress through.”

As a pre-season reward, two free bundles are being made available between December 8-15. Both the Field Research and Certified bundle come packed with skins, blueprints, reticules, calling cards, and weapon charms.

Double experience will also be running from December 12 up until the launch of Season One, giving players an incentive to gear up for the first big content drop to Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Call Of Duty: Warzone is currently in Season Six and has been extended until December 7.