‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ loadout pricing may change

It appears that Call Of Duty: Warzone loadout prices may be dropping, as developer Raven Software hosts a fan vote.

The vote was cast on Twitter, with a post that reads: “We loved the response to Titanium Trials, and we are contemplating bringing the Loadout price reduction at every circle to Battle Royale.” The final votes ended with 70 per cent are in favour of the change, with the minority of votes opting to stick with the current system.

We loved the response to Titanium Trials, and we are contemplating bringing the Loadout price reduction at every circle to Battle Royale. Would this change be a W or an L? Cast your vote! — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) August 31, 2022

For context, the Titanium Trials is a limited-time event for season 5 where player loadout drops start off more expensive and gradually become cheaper as a battle royale match progresses. This essentially rebalances the game, with most players starting the matches with weaker weapons before gradually earning stronger equipment as the match goes on.

If Raven Software uses this vote to make a decision then we’ll likely be seeing the Titanium Trials price reduction system being implemented in Call Of Duty: Warzone ubiquitously. However, there is currently no indication of when this potential change could take place.

Call Of Duty: Warzone entered its fifth season on August 24. It’s being dubbed the game’s final season, with details regarding the sequel being scheduled for the September 15 Call Of Duty: Next event.

The event will also include a full multiplayer reveal for this year’s Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which is set to release on October 28 for both current and last gen PlayStation and Xbox platforms along with PC.

In other news, head of Xbox Phil Spencer has confirmed that future Call Of Duty titles will continue to launch on both PlayStation and Xbox platforms at the same time following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Additionally, Spencer also confirmed Call Of Duty games would come to Game Pass, alongside the likes of Diablo and Overwatch.