‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ map rotation unfeasible due to storage space

A member of Raven Software has shared details on why Call Of Duty: Warzone doesn’t run multiple maps at a time.

Many fans have asked for a map rotation to be added to Call Of Duty: Warzone to allow matches to play between Verdansk and Caldera, similar to how other games such as Apex Legends handle its maps. However, this doesn’t appear to be viable due to Warzone’s storage requirements, which at one time demanded over 200GB (via PCGamer).

In a recent interview, streamer TeeP spoke with Call Of Duty live operations lead Josh Bridge who discussed some of the issues currently facing Warzone.

When mentioning new maps and a potential rotation, Bridge said, “We want that. We all want that. There’s a technical problem. The install and reinstall sizes are fucking crazy.” He added that every time a major update requires a large download, the team notices a loss in player numbers.

Bridge also mentioned that the team didn’t anticipate the popularity of Warzone when it launched. However, after it picked up so much popularity, it was decided that the game would become a live-service title that would run for several years. As the developer added more weapons, operator skins, and other items, the fidelity caused disk storage to run out quickly, leaving technical performance as one of the hardest hurdles to overcome.

Verdansk itself was not built with the intention of adding 180 weapons to it, each of which is highly detailed and as photo-real as possible. This led the team to develop Warzone’s next map, Caldera, with this expansion in mind. Bridge also asked how TeeP and his community would feel about seasonal weapon vaulting, suggesting this feature may come to Warzone in the future.

The full interview is available on TeeP’s YouTube channel and covers many aspects of developing Warzone.

