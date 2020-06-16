GAMING  

News Gaming News

‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ message seems to tease 200-player mode

Infinity Ward has been working on the mode since launch

By Puah Ziwei
Ghost, Call Of Duty: Warzone
Call Of Duty: Warzone. Credit: Activision

Infinity Ward seems set to launch a 200-player mode for Call Of Duty: Warzone, according to a new in-game message from the developer.

The message, which was promoting free-to-play playlists for Modern Warfare over the weekend, featured what seemed to be an in-game screenshot of Warzone’s menu in the background that showed options for “BR 200” and “Plunder 200”.

Check out the message below, as captured by Twitter user DissolvexD.

Call Of Duty: Warzone currently supports matches of up to 150 players, which already exceeds the size of similar titles such as Fortnite (100 players), PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (100 players) and Apex Legends (60 players).

The 200-player mode was first teased by Infinity Ward co-studio head Partick Kelly back when Warzone launched in March. “I can tell you we are already playing with 200 players,” he told USA Today. “We are going to release that a little bit later.”

During the interview, Kelly also noted that his team is working on “four- and five-player squads”, the former of which has already been released as quads. “We want to launch with something we know works really well and we have tested to the nines and then play around with these different team sizes,” he added.

Season 4 of Call Of Duty: Warzone launched last week on June 11. It introduced a new two new games modes: Warzone Rumble, a 50v50 game mode, and Juggernaut Royale, where multiple care packages containing a powerful juggernaut suit will drop randomly.

