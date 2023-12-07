‘Call Of Duty’ update adds new ‘Warzone’ and ‘Modern Warfare 3’ maps

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call Of Duty: Warzone have both received updates that include fresh content and new fixes.

The Warzone update includes a new map, Urzikstan, which brings with it a reduced player count for the game. Raven Software, the developer of Warzone, announced earlier this week that the player cap for the new map would be reduced from the standard 150 players used on other maps to 100 for Urzikstan.

Explaining why they’ve made the change, Raven Software posted on X (formerly Twitter): “We believe we’ve found the right balance to offer multiple phases starting with fair infil and looting, followed by healthy mid-game engagements, and an end-game climax where the best player(s) leave with the win.”

A new traversal mechanic is also available within the new map in the form of ziplines. These allow “rapid horizontal navigation across Urzikstan” and are placed across the map in strategic locations to allow easy access to “more challenging topography”, as explained in new patch notes.

In the update for Modern Warfare 3, several new maps have also been added. These include Meat, Greece, Rio and Training Facility. Four Modern Warfare 2 modes are returning with the update too: All Or Nothing, Gunfight, Infected and Headquarters.

A new story update for the fan-favourite game mode Zombies is also included. A separate event, taking place later this month, was teased in the official patch notes. It features “Zombie Santa”, with more information coming “closer to when the event launches over the holidays”. In addition to the new Zombies story act, a portal leading to “new end-game content” has been added to the mode.

In other Call Of Duty news, Call Of Duty 2024 will reportedly be part of the Black Ops series when it is released.