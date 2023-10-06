‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ new map will let players have their own ‘Bullet Train’ moment

Urzikstan will be the newest map to come to Call Of Duty: Warzone, mixing the Middle East and Eastern Europe in a metropolis on the edge of the Black Sea.

Unveiled in last night’s Call Of Duty Next event, Urzikstan is on the border of the Republic Of Adal which is the location of Al Mazrah. Though the dictatorship has ended as a result of an operation between CIA, SAS, and the Urzikstan Liberation Force founded by Farah Karim, new threats are primed to try and take control. Check out the trailer below:

Set in the autumn, there are 11 points of interest on the map –Hadiqa Farms, Levin Resort, Low Town, Old Town, Orlov Military Base, Popov Power, Seaport District, Shahin Manor, Urzikstan Cargo, Zaravan City and Zaravan Suburbs.

These act as the stages for encounters in its battle royale matches as well as Ground War missions and more, explained Activision. There is also a driveable train in Urzikstan as a “unique moveable point of interest for players”.

Urzikstan will be used for Modern Warfare 3‘s Zombies too, which is described to be “the largest Zombies offering to date” with an open world structure.

Moreover, the map will introduce a new movement option with horizontal ziplines that allow for surprise ambushes or useful escapes from pressured situations. Urzikstan’s Gulag will use a zipwire as its route out of the purgatory, however, players are able to shoot competitors off the zipwire too.

There is a chance that the Gulag will be pitch black when players are dropped into it, forcing them to use night vision goggles and tune into every sound that might be the enemy.

Unfortunately, Urzikstan is not anywhere near its launch date at the moment. Activision stated that fans will receive “a much more detailed look at the map” in the coming weeks as Season 1 of Warzone approaches in December.

