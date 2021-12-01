‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ Pacific season one trailer tours Caldera

A teaser trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific season one shows off the new map Caldera, available December 9.

The new trailer for Warzone shows Caldera off in the style of an island getaway package trailer, describing it as a “hidden paradise,” inviting you to enjoy all of the beautiful landscapes, visit historical locations, and explore underground caves. The voice over also notes that Pacific Horizon Air “is not responsible for any death, capture, [and] imprisonment”, and a whole lot more in a very tongue-in-cheek manner.

Advertisement

The official Call of Duty Twitter account also showed off a scale map of Caldera, showing the 15 district areas players can drop into. These include the areas like mines, docks, a power plant, and an airfield. The map was recently delayed by a week, but no specifics were provided as to why.

Call of Duty: Vanguard owners will have 24-hour early access to the map, so can start playing on December 8. Season one will also see the launch of new weapons and gear, new maps, and updates to the Zombies mode in Vanguard.

A recent survey found that 284 out of 671 “hardcore gamers” had bought a Call of Duty game in the last five years, but only 59 had purchased Vanguard, citing being busy with other games as the main reason. Our review found Vanguard to be a fun Call of Duty game, but uninteresting overall. Vanguard also had a four day free trial just two weeks after launching, a generously long trial by Call of Duty‘s standards.

Call of Duty: Warzone is free-to-play on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

In other news, Bethesda recently spoke about the depth of Starfield‘s universe in a developer diary, and we broke down some of the biggest takeaways.