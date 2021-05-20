‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ patch notes introduce new mode Power Grab

Raven Software have release the Patch Notes for Call of Duty: Warzone‘s midseason patch, Season Three Reloaded.

The upcoming patch will see the release of ‘80s action heroes Rambo and John McClane in the Action Heroes event that will be accessible in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

A new limited-time mode, Power Grab, is also being added. Players will need to eliminate opponents, collect contracts, and loot supply boxes in order to find dog tags.

Collecting dog tags will let players climb a reward ladder which will give them specific perks and abilities, such as a personal respawn token.

Winning in Power Grab is accomplished by either holding a flag in the final circle to call in a helicopter, or by defeating all opposing operators. There will be no loadouts or gulag in this mode, making it far faster than the regular battle royale.

As Raven Software has previously discussed, weapon updates are intended to foster the “promotion of diversity” within weapon choices, and keep raising the skill ceiling to provide a challenge for all players.

Following on from this, changes have been made to a wide range of weapons and attachments. The biggest change concerns suppressors, as these will no longer alter bullet velocity, and will increase ADS speed and sprit-to-fire speed.

All Black Ops Cold War snipers have also received a change to their base optics, and will also see changes to a range of attachments that are made with the intention of making sniper rifles “far more competitive and enjoyable to use.”

All of the patch notes, including which maps have been added and removed from the current rotation, are available on the official Raven Software blog.

Recently, Raven Software confirmed that it has banned over half a million players from Call of Duty: Warzone since the game’s release in 2020.

Activision and Raven Software have been rolling out permanent ban waves for Call Of Duty: Warzone since April last year, two months after the game launched.