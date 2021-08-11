‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ Season 5 delayed – here’s when you can play

Call of Duty: Warzone is about to head into Season 5… but the incoming update to the massively popular battle royale has been pushed back.

That’s right – Warzone players will have to wait a bit longer for Season 5.

Originally expected to launch today, Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 won’t be launching until tomorrow, giving players an extra day to finish their battle passes.

“We’re giving everyone an extra day to unlock tier 100… but can you get there?” said developers via Twitter. “Season 5 is now launching Thursday 8/12 at 9 PM PT.”

We’re giving everyone an extra day to unlock tier 100… but can you get there? Season 5 is now launching Thursday 8/12 at 9 PM PT. pic.twitter.com/tE8NhlnYm9 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 11, 2021

The last-minute delay means that Season 5 of the popular battle royale won’t be online until tomorrow, August 12, 2021.

But as most fans responded in the replies, those players determined to hit level 100 have almost certainly already done it by now.

“Who tf is yelling “YES!” at an extra day to get tier 100?” asked Twitter user AngelG135. “That obviously means they don’t play the game as much and mind you they had 2 months to get to 100 when we also 2 double BP weekends.”

However, one neat side-effect is that this will extend the Season 5 pre-loading period, allowing those who haven’t quite updated their game to the latest version yet to get a bit of extra time to get ready.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 will include some big new modes such as Clash – a 50v50 mode bringing all-out warfare to Verdansk. The new season will also include several new operators, guns, skins and cosmetics, which will unlock throughout the season.

