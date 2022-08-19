‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ to introduce rage serum and lava with fifth season

Activision Blizzard has released details about what players can expect when Call Of Duty: Warzone’s fifth and final season launches next week.

Following a new cinematic trailer (which hints at time travel), a blog post from developers confirmed that Last Stand – the fifth and final season of Call Of Duty: Vanguard and Call Of Duty: Warzone – will gather “Call Of Duty’s most infamous villains for an epic finale”.

Alongside Raul Menendez, the likes of Khaled Al-Asad, Gabriel T. Rorke, and He ‘Seraph’ Zhen-Zhen will appear in the store throughout the season.

Warzone x Vanguard Season 5 starts on August 24th and features 4 returning villains from previous Call of Duty games as well as volcanic activity at Caldera's Peak. 🌋 1. Raul Menendez – Black Ops 2 (2012)

2. Al Asad – COD 4 (2007)

3. Rorke – Ghosts (2013)

4. Seraph – BO3 (2015) pic.twitter.com/5ed8ItBc15 — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) August 18, 2022

Elsewhere, Last Stand will introduce a new field upgrade: rage serum. According to a blog post, using the serum makes players “violently unstable, resulting in a viciously effective boost to their close-quarters fighting. Test subjects were shown to have superior melee damage, increased lunge distance, and enhanced stun power while fighting with melee weapons or fists. However, defensive forces have confirmed that while affected by rage serum, an Operator becomes louder, and seems to recoil with more confusion while stunned or flashed.”

The new update is also set to introduce two new multiplayer maps. Fortress is a medium-sized map based around a maritime graveyard while Beheaded puts players in the middle of New York.

Existing maps are also getting upgrades, with Rebirth offering new weather changes while Caldera will be subjected to “heightened volcanic activity” with lava set pour down the slopes of the Peak in all modes.

Legends never die – and that includes legendary villains 😈 Things are heating up and it's time to choose your side in the free 'Last Stand' content update in #Vanguard and #Warzone 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uPsG4avCM0 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 18, 2022

In new game mode Operation: Last Call, players will be tasked with defending Caldera by “defusing bombs around the island or sabotage the island by detonating the explosives at designated bomb sites.” There will be two different outcomes depending on performance and a player’s “intent to cause chaos”. To make matters worse, volcanic rocks will rain down from the sky so players will need to keep an eye on the volcano meter.

Last Stand is also set to introduce a new round-based zombies experience, The Archon.

The description reads: “From a cursed desert battlefield to the heart of the Dark Aether: pass the Trials, confront the Construct, and defeat the Archon in the epic conclusion of Vanguard Zombies. Complete new quests and survive the rounds by utilising the Altar of Covenants, Tome of Rituals, Perk Fountains, and the Pack-a-Punch machine to prepare for a larger-than-life final battle with Kortifex the Deathless.”

Last Stand launches on August 24.

