‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ update includes mystery weather system

Players of Call of Duty: Warzone have discovered new weather changes in the latest update, causing mysterious lightning storms to occur.

Although it is not known what these storms are for, fans have suggested that something is afoot. The lightning storms strike Verdansk randomly, and a tweet from Modern Warzone drew some suggestions on the update’s potential for a big reveal.

🚨 LIGHTNING SPOTTED IN WARZONE 🚨 A dark cloud has been spotted looming over Verdansk and this player managed to capture a clip of lightning coming from it! 🌩 (Via u/SavageSesh) pic.twitter.com/PWz0FVprxa — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) February 13, 2021

Advertisement

Some speculated that this was a teaser of full weather systems coming to Warzone Season 2. This user said as much, adding that the addition would “feel alot more immersive”.

if season 2 brings a weather cycle, that shit would be dope! Imagine having the option to put on nvg goggles during night time, and then you can take them off when it becomes morning. Then rain comes and so on. Would feel alot more immersive imo. But then again, it's cod… :/ — Eren's Smiledog (@SSmiledog) February 13, 2021

Some also thought the lightning was a sign that zombies would come to Warzone, although many were not keen. This reply implored the team to “keep that separate. Please.”

Bro if there’s zombies mixed into Warzone, I’m out. Keep that separate. Please. — Shane M (@Juice_STM) February 13, 2021

Recently, Raven Software – the developers behind Call of Duty: Warzone – have stepped up their anti-cheat measures. The move saw them banning over 60,000 cheaters in under a week, stating there were “more to come”.

Advertisement

A Reddit user also discovered a way to use a hidden weapon whilst playing Warzone using weapon drops in a Plunder match. The gun is a fully-automatic pistol based on the Makarov, with a 27 round magazine that can be upgraded with an 80 round drum magazine. The Sykov is also eligible for dual-wielding.