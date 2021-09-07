‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ will get another map later this year

Following the release of Call Of Duty: Vanguard on November 5, Raven Software have confirmed that Warzone will be getting an entirely new map based within the Pacific.

Introduced with a brief teaser video that can be watched below, creative director Amos Hodge said: “We are going to the Pacific, featuring an entirely new play space, complete with all-new points of interest.

“Players will get to traverse the lush landscapes of the island and make their way through a variety of extremely cool locations, while battling it out alongside friends and foes.”

🌴We are going to THE PACIFIC🌴 A new #Warzone map will launch later this year! More to come soon…pack sunscreen. pic.twitter.com/BWE6Ik7KHA — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 7, 2021

According to the announcement, “visually, Warzone’s Pacific map will be a change of pace from the war-torn environment of Verdansk to something that is more vibrant and alive… and something with plenty of secrets hidden within its beauty. There are also plans for continuous and fresh experiences throughout your time in the Pacific.

“The island is roughly the size of Verdansk and built based on learnings from the community over nearly two years. The result is a fun and incredibly compelling gameplay space with numerous points of interest to explore and an exceptional depth of combat potential.”

The entire map is built on the same tech and engine as Call of Duty: Vanguard “for seamless weapon integration and play balance, and it all arrives with fully optimized cross-play, cross-progression, and cross-gen support.”

Alongside the new map will come the previously announced “brand-new, multifaceted anti-cheat system for PC users.”

Beyond that, Raven Software are promising a “massive calendar of free post-launch content featuring new MP maps, modes playlists, community celebrations, limited time and seasonal events, and much, much more,” during the holiday season and throughout 2022.

