‘Call Of Duty’ will let fans play as Space Marines in new ‘Warhammer’ game mode

Details for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 2 Reloaded have been released, with new maps coming to the game, and a new mode inspired by Warhammer 40,000.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is receiving a remastered version of Das Haus, a map that was originally featured in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. The map is centered around a high-rise skyscraper, and sees players battling their way up to the very top. In addition, new map variants Skidgrow and Airborne will launch with a limited-time mode called ‘Vortex Decay’s Realm’.

Two new modes are also coming to the game in the form of Bounty, a “team deathmatch-style game mode” in which all players have unlimited lives and have to hit a certain target. The player with the most kills on each team, however, is a target that is displayed on the map and gives extra rewards to players who kill them.

Juggermosh, meanwhile, sees players dressed in Space Marines skins that are “inspired by the Warhammer 40,000 universe”, gaining the abilities that a Juggernaut Recon killstreak also gives players. Players need to grab a melee weapon from the middle of the map, and do as much damage as possible on other players.

Zombies mode is getting a new story mission, a new Dark Aether Rift and a new Warlord is entering the Exclusion Zone named Keres, a chemical warfare specialist.

The updates to Call Of Duty: Warzone, meanwhile, include a new Point Of Interest on Fortune’s Keep, a research vessel that is travelling around the map and will need somebody on at all times in order to ensure a team keeps it. A new killstreak and field upgrade have been added to make this easier, however, with the field upgrade in particular allowing players to create a safe zone with gas.

All of the above will be added to the game tomorrow (March 6).

