News Gaming News

‘Call Of Duty: WWII’ is June’s free PlayStation Plus game

An additional free game will be announced later this week

By Surej Singh
Sledgehammer Games' Call Of Duty: WWII
Call Of Duty: WWII. Credit: Sledgehammer Games

Sony has revealed Sledgehammer Games’ Call Of Duty: WWII as the first free game of June for subscribers of its PlayStation Plus service.

Sony revealed on the official PlayStation Twitter that Call Of Duty: WWII will be available from May 26, and throughout June for PS Plus subscribers. Typically, two free games are made available every month through the service; the other game in June’s line-up will be revealed later this week.

Check out the tweet below.

Call Of Duty: WWII originally launched in 2017 and brought the franchise back to a World War II-era setting for the first time since Call Of Duty: World At War in 2008. Call of Duty: WWII is best known for its strong single-player campaign, which clocks in around six hours.

The free PlayStation Plus games for May are Farming Simulator 19 and Cities: Skylines. The two PlayStation 4 games will be available to download through PlayStation Plus until June 1. For more information on Sony’s PlayStation Plus service, head over to the official website.

In other Call Of Duty news, Modern Warfare and Warzone received a slew of new updates last week. A Ghost Pack Contingency bundle featuring two new weapon blueprints, including a Legendary assault rifle, and a classic skin that gives Ghost “a look that veterans will remember” was introduced into Modern Warfare. Two new maps were also introduced to Warzone: Hardhat and Aisle 9.

Sony has also announced that this week’s episode of State Of Play will focus on Naughty Dog’s The Last Of Us Part II, and will feature about eight minutes of previously unseen gameplay footage.

