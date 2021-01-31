Cancelled ‘GoldenEye 007’ XBLA remaster footage discovered

Footage of a full playthrough of the cancelled Xbox Live Arcade remaster of N64 game GoldenEye 007 has surfaced on Youtube.

The video shows a full playthrough of the game, along with 30 minutes of multiplayer footage running at 4K/60 FPS on the Xenia Emulator. The emulator was used to allow the gameplay footage to be played at this resolution and framerate.

The video is available below via Graslu00’s channel:

Advertisement

The remaster was originally planned for release in 2007, and was subsequently cancelled.

The opening of the game shows the characters from the N64 compared to their remastered versions, completely remodelled upgrade and with new HD textures.

In the description of the video, Graslu00 posted a short FAQ, where he said that he has been told that the remaster will “be released in 2021” in some form.

On Twitter Graslu00 also said that the footage was not related to a recent data leak via message board 4chan, but was instead available from PartnerNet, a version of Xbox Live only available to dev kit owners.

FAQ:

Is this related to the 4chan leak earlier last month?

-No, not at all. That file is a dead weight that cannot be cracked. We've known of people with these builds for years before now from parternet/pnet. It was just a matter of time. — Graslu00 (@Graslu00) January 29, 2021

Advertisement

Whilst the XBLA version of the game was never released, a Wii remake titled GoldenEye 007 was released in 2010. Developed by Eurocom and published by Activision, it was later given an HD port called GoldenEye 007: Reloaded.

In other James Bond news, Io Interactive, the developers of the Hitman series revealed that it has begun work on a James Bond game, which is currently known as Project 007.

The developer has said that the game will be a “wholly original” origin story for the character, as they set out to earn their 00 status.

Since the news came out, Io have revealed the details of the interview that they had with Barbara Broccoli and Eon Productions, the producers behind the James Bond films. In the meeting, Broccoli had said prior games were not “worthy enough” of the license and had featured “violence for the sake of violence.”