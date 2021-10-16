Cancelling Switch Online will still give access to some ‘Animal Crossing’ DLC features

Only some Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC features will be available if you cancel Nintendo Switch Online.

During the latest Nintendo Switch Online broadcast yesterday (October 15), Nintendo finally unveiled the first paid DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons called Happy Home Paradise.

The publisher confirmed that Happy Home Paradise will launch on November 5 and will cost £22.49 ($24.99). Additionally, the DLC will also be available as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership tier.

Following the reveal, Animal Crossing fans have speculated what this means if they wish to cancel their Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, as the DLC includes a feature called Paradise Planner, allowing players to travel to islands to design homes for villagers.

Nintendo has cleared this up, confirming that players will still have access to some features, saying: “Players can still continue to access certain things they have unlocked in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise on their main island, including adding counters, partition walls, as well as adding ambient lighting and soundscapes, even if their access to Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise is suspended.

“However, it will not be possible to visit the archipelago if players lose access to the DLC. To be able to visit the archipelago and take on requests of designing vacation homes again, you will need to purchase the DLC separately or renew the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.”

Along with the Paradise Planner feature, the DLC will introduce Brewster and his cafe The Roost, a returning Animal Crossing character, Kapp’n, will also be included in the DLC and will be found on his boat by the island pier when it launches. In addition, new decoration and customisation items will be available as well as a new farming and cooking mechanic, and more.

