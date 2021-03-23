Capcom announces ‘Resident Evil’ showcase for April

Capcom has announced a new Resident Evil showcase set for April.

The Japanese game developer and publisher announced the showcase via its blog on Monday, March 22. A firm date for the showcase has yet to be announced. The showcase will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the beloved gaming franchise.

The showcase will also feature a number of games, including the highly anticipated Resident Evil Village among other news. Besides a brief mention of Resident Evil Village, Capcom has also noted that it does not want to “spoil any surprises, so we’ll leave it to all of you to speculate on what this upcoming presentation might contain”.

However, Capcom said that it will offer some more details on its various social media channels in the days and weeks ahead, so fans should standby for more information.

Capcom also announced that Resident Evil Re:Verse will be receiving an open beta in April on all available platforms. Resident Evil Re:Verse will be a PvP multiplayer mode that will be made available to anyone who purchases a copy of Resident Evil Village.

Re:Verse will give players the chance to form a team with their friends, consisting of characters such as Chris and Clair Redfield, Jill Valtentine and more. Upon dying in a round, players will be revived as a bioweapon. Based on how many virus samples are collected leading up to the player’s death, they may be revived as some of the franchise’s biggest enemies.

Earlier this month, Capcom issued a statement to players that warned them of a scam circulating the internet. The scam involved players receiving emails claiming to promise them early access to Resident Evil Village.

Capcom has since confirmed that the emails are from an unauthorised party and urged players to avoid engaging with the email, as they may contain malware and viruses.