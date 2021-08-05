Capcom details content roadmap for ‘Monster Hunter Stories 2’

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin‘s latest update has officially arrived with Capcom also releasing new details on its content roadmap for the game.

The Monster Hunter Stories 2 ‘Update 2’ arrived today (August 5) and – as reported by Gematsu – brings with it a new co-operative exclusive quest monster Kulve Taroth, along with Hellblade Glavenus and Boltreaver Astalos and players can even expect new subquests.

Additionally, Capcom divulged new roadmap details within the new trailer, featuring new information for the next update’s coming in September and October.

#MHStories2 Update #2 is here! Add Hellblade Glavenus and Boltreaver Astalos to your party, and team up to take on the majestic Kulve Taroth! ✨pic.twitter.com/3sAvma5vkm — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) August 5, 2021

In September, Update 3 will arrive with new Monsties Soulseer, Mizutsune, Oroshi Kirin, and Elderfrost Gammoth. Later on in the same month, Update 4 will launch and include Dreadking Rathalos and Molten Tigrex, as well as an exclusive co-op monster Kulve Taroth (high difficulty).

In October, Update 5 will feature a mystery co-op exclusive monster at high difficulty as well as new monsties including Silver Rathalos and Gold Rathian.

There’s even more content to come in the month of August, you can read the Nintendo Switch patch notes via the official Monster Hunter website, as well as the Steam patch notes.

Further, players can receive a Monster Hunter Rise Layered Armor called the ‘Kamura Garb’ in Wing of Ruin by linking their accounts.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin launched in June for Nintendo Switch and Steam in July, and is a spin-off of the popular Monster Hunter RPG franchise and a sequel to the first Stories game.

Later that month, Capcom confirmed that the game had officially shipped over one million copies worldwide.

