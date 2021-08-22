Capcom is teasing something related to the first ‘Resident Evil’ game

An ominous post from the official Resident Evil Twitter account is teasing fans by posting a mysterious throwback to the very first game.

READ MORE: The best horror games that you need to play in 2021

Posted earlier today (August 22), the short tweet references a fan favourite diary entry found in the original 1996 game. The post “4 Itchy. Tasty.” refers to the Keeper’s Diary in the Resident Evil game, an in-game journal written by an Umbrella researcher who is unknowingly infected with the T-Virus.

While the diary starts off normally, each entry shows the writer’s deteriorating condition before ultimately ending with the iconic line “itchy tasty”. Upon finishing the diary, players are then attacked by the zombified writer as he bursts out from a wardrobe.

4

Itchy.

Tasty. — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) August 22, 2021

Advertisement

The tweet has been shared by Capcom’s European Twitter account, suggesting that Capcom could be planning something new with the original Resident Evil – which already received a remake for the GameCube back in 2002.

Fans are speculating that the Twitter post could be teasing an updated Resident Evil remaster. However, some speculate that the existing remake could just be coming to next-gen consoles, as it is already available on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC. There’s also a chance it relates to an upcoming release of Resident Evil 4 VR, which is slated to arrive later this year.

Of course, the vague nature of the teaser means that Capcom could have something completely different in mind for the first Resident Evil – as there’s no official confirmation just yet, fans will have to see what’s in store.

Last month, Capcom updated Resident Evil Village to add AMD‘s FSR and optimise Denuvo’s controversial anti-piracy software following allegations from video game hackers that the Denuvo was causing major stuttering issues.

Advertisement

In other news, footage of the first fifteen minutes of No More Heroes 3 has been shared, showcasing melee combat, multiple narrative-focused cutscenes and the open-world in action.