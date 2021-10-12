Capcom launches ‘Ace Attorney’ 20th anniversary website

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Ace Attorney franchise today (October 12), Capcom has launched a dedicated website.

The celebratory website is currently live and features a greeting message from the Ace Attorney series development team. The site also includes several new announcements to mark the anniversary, including multiple pieces of collaboration art and information regarding an anniversary exhibition.

In addition, a section of the website featuring the multiple protagonist’s of previous Ace Attorney titles, under the title ‘History’ indicates that more details will be coming soon – as spotted by Nibel.

Advertisement

As to what the mystery announcement could be, some fans online are speculating on some sort of Nintendo Switch port, although nothing is confirmed right now.

Not sure if there will be any announcements, but FWIW: the History section of the website is "coming soon" and not available yet despite the anniversary being today pic.twitter.com/SdfLR3gpKx — Nibel (@Nibellion) October 12, 2021

The latest game in the franchise, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, launched back in July for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC. In NME’s four-star review of the game, James Law said: “The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is a brilliant pair of enthralling adventures. Whether you’re getting back into Ace Attorney or are a first-timer looking for a brilliant courtroom drama with twists and suspense, this game is a great shout.

“With pleasantly surprising depth and characters that’ll stick in your mind after you’re all done, this is a game that drives you through an adventure with a consistent level of action and dialogue that’ll make you smile almost constantly, and loudly chuckle with great regularity.”

In other news, Capcom has confirmed that Monster Hunter Rise won’t have crossplay or cross-save support between PC and Nintendo Switch.