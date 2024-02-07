Capcom looking at remakes and sequels for its iconic franchises

Capcom has released a survey to gauge interest in a number of remakes and sequels for its iconic franchises.

Capcom has launched what it calls Super Elections, which are basically a series of questions asking for feedback from the community.

Questions include “What was your first Capcom game” and “What image do you have of Capcom” but alongside the marketing talk, there’s a series of questions that could shape where the studio goes next.

“Are there any Capcom game series (including spinoff games) that you would like to see get a sequel or new game,” asked the studio with the list including Street Fighter, Resident Evil and Dragon’s Dogma alongside franchises that haven’t been updated recently – Dino Crisis, Ace Attorney, Mega Man, Devil May Cry, Lost Planet and Dead Rising.

Capcom also wanted to know “if there is a game that you would like to see completely remade with the latest technology, including character design and story direction?” The list of options is below:

Onimusya 1, 2 and 3

Ace Attorney 1, 2 and 3

Commando

Rival Schools

Final Fights

Breath Of Fire 1, 2 and 2

Gargoyle’s Quest 1 and 2

Mega man 1, 2 and 3

Nijiirocho No Kiseki

A complaints section allowed fans to tell Capcom they were too slow to release sequels and to reboot old IPs but “release more original titles, not sequels” was also an option.

Of course, Capcom could do nothing with this information, but it confirms the studio are at least thinking about revisiting a number of their iconic franchises.

In 2022, Capcom announced it would be “putting together plans for our pipeline based on-demand data from the market. Going forward, we will continue to take customers’ wishes into consideration while devising our title line-up,” they added.

Earlier this month, the studio removed two classic Devil May Cry games from Steam for unknown reasons.

In other news, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has taken to social media to address the countless rumours that many Xbox-exclusive titles will soon be available on PlayStation.