Capcom plans to release “multiple major new titles” in the next year

Capcom has confirmed that it will release “multiple major new titles” by March 31 2023.

The news comes as part of the company’s financial results report for the fiscal year that ended March 31 2022. The company has announced plans to release a total of 45 units (aka games) versus the 24 games it released the year before. It is aiming to sell a total of 37 million units with 10million units coming from new games and the others stemming from older titles.

Currently, Capcom is on track to release the Sunbreak expansion pack for Monster Hunter Rise, and current-generation ports of Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7. There are also plans for Capcom Fighting Collection which is out in June 2022. Capcom also has two undated games that are tentatively lined up for the year, as noted by Gematsu.

The list includes Pragmata, a sci-fi adventure that we have not seen much of yet. All we know is that “Pragmata will take you on an unforgettable adventure set in a dystopian near-future rendition of the Moon”. Also, there is Exoprimal, a squad-based battle against dinosaurs. The latter has Dino Crisis producer, Hiroyuki Kobayashi, working on it.

There’s also Street Fighter 6 but there’s no word yet on when that will be released. That means it might slip into the following financial year.

Whatever happens, it still looks likely that Capcom has other major announcements to make in the future.

It’s been a good year for the Japanese giant with the firm selling over 6.1million units of Resident Evil Village. It also sold an additional 4.1million units of Monster Hunter Rise in the last fiscal year, along with over 1.5million units of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin. The firm also sold an additional 1.8million units of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard during the last financial year.

