Capcom reports record profits thanks to older titles

Capcom has reported its fifth consecutive year of record profits, a big part of which has been due to older titles.

The Japanese publisher posted the results ending December 31, 2021 Wednesday morning (January 26), where they reported the highest net sales and levels of profit items for the end of a third quarter in company history.

Resident Evil Village has managed to sell 5.7 million units during its current fiscal year, and Monster Hunter Stories 2 has sold 1.4 million. About 70% of total unit sales are made up of older Resident Evil and Monster Hunter games. Monster Hunter Rise, which was released in the previous fiscal year, has racked up 8 million units sold. And Resident Evil 7 has sold more than one million units for the sixth year in a row, now sitting at over 10 million total sales.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, Capcom has seen its revenue jump up by 35%. Capcom is also forecasting net sales of just over £650 million for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, and just under £274 million in operating income and ordinary income.

Capcom has some big plans for the year ahead, looking to celebrate Street Fighter‘s 35th anniversary in particular. The company recently unveiled the anniversary logo, and the Japanese Street Fighter Twitter account teased future announcements related to the series.

In other news, Activision has decided not to recognise the Game Workers Alliance union. In an email sent to staff, Activision said “After carefully reviewing and considering the CWA’s initial request of the company, we worked quickly to find a mutually acceptable solution with the CWA that would have led to an expedited election process.

Unfortunately, the parties could not reach an agreement. [We] expect that the union will soon be moving forward with the filing of a petition to the National Labour Relations Board (NLRB) for an election of eligible Raven employees. If filed, the company will respond formally to that petition promptly.”