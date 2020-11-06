Capcom reveals it was hacked, no customer customer data stolen

Capcom has revealed that it was the target of a cyber attack earlier this week, on November 2.

The company announced the news via a press release on Wednesday, November 4, and clarified that “at present, there is no indication that any customer information was breached”.

“Beginning in the early morning hours of November 2, 2020, some of the Capcom Group networks experienced issues that affected access to certain systems, including email and file servers,” said the company via the press release.

The company also confirmed that the hack was due to “unauthorized access carried out by a third party”, and that it had taken safety precautions such as the halting of internal network operations after being alerted of the cyber attack.

Capcom has stated that the incident has not had any effect on players’ connections to the company’s online game servers or websites. The company has not revealed any information on the third party group responsible for the hack, but has noted that it is currently “carrying out an investigation” with the police and other authorities.

“The company will continue to offer relevant updates as the facts become clear, via its websites and other means,” Capcom assured.

Capcom is the latest studio to be hit by hackers, following Ubisoft and Crytek, who targeted in October. The data breach was revealed earlier this week after ransomware group Egregor leaked Watch Dogs: Legion’s source code onto private servers, following the companies’ failure to meet their ransom demands.

Neither Ubisoft nor Crytek have commented on the situation.