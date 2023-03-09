Capcom Spotlight: how to watch the stream and what to expect

The Capcom Spotlight will stream later today (March 9), revealing a fresh look at the studio’s Resident Evil 4 remake and more. To see everything as it’s announced, here’s how to watch the Capcom Spotlight.

The Capcom Spotlight will begin at 10:30PM GMT (11:30PM CET / 2:30PM PT / 17:30PM ET). To watch it live, you can click on the below video to have it begin playing automatically when the Spotlight begins.

Advertisement

The stream can also be watched through Capcom’s Twitch channel.

As for what fans can expect, Capcom has said that the stream will feature approximately 26 minutes of “updates and new information” on its upcoming games.

In a Twitter post from Capcom, the likes of Monster Hunter Rise, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, Exoprimal, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective and Resident Evil 4‘s remake were all featured in a teaser for the Spotlight.

Tune in to the Capcom Spotlight on March 9 at 2:30PM PT for news on some upcoming titles! Get situated with the pre-show at 2:10PM PT with Capcom Creators @TheSphereHunter and @runebee. 📺 https://t.co/9SEaO8LwJw pic.twitter.com/5UqxMBndWr — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) March 8, 2023

While nothing has been confirmed by Capcom just yet, advertisements for a Resident Evil 4 demo appear to have launched early on Twitch. The adverts claim a demo for the upcoming horror game is “available now”, suggesting that one will be released as part of the Capcom Spotlight.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is Capcom’s next major game release, and launches in just two weeks. Coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on March 24, Capcom recently revealed that the Mercenaries mode will be returning as a post-launch update.

Advertisement

“The popular extra game mode that appears throughout the Resident Evil series will also appear,” revealed promotion producer Edvin Edsö, who said the team is “hard at work” to create the downloadable content.

Likewise, a VR mode for the remake is also in the works for PlayStation fans, but won’t be ready to release by launch.

In other gaming news, Dark And Darker developer Ironmace has been raided by police in Korea.