Capcom teases ‘Street Fighter’ franchise news for 2022

Capcom has teased that more news about the future of the Street Fighter franchise is coming in 2022.

At the end of the Street Fighter 5 Fall update YouTube video, Street Fighter 5 director Takayuki Nakayama and producer Shuhei Matsumoto revealed a new downloadable content character, Luke, and suggested that he may also appear elsewhere within the franchise in future.

Luke is Street Fighter 5‘s final downloadable content character, but Matsumoto explained that “Luke is an important character who will be featured in the next Street Fighter project”. He went on to encourage players to “try him out when he’s released in Street Fighter 5“.

Luke is a blonde mixed martial artist inspired to join the military after a traumatic childhood event. Capcom said he revolves around forward-moving attacks that keep opponents wary. All three of his normal punches propel Luke forward so that he can move pretty fast. He has two target combos, a mid-to-long range projectile and an anti-air attack that launches him upwards.

Unlike other Street Fighter 5 characters, Luke gains V-Timer by doing damage but loses it when he takes damage. The thinking is that opponents will have to approach him to prevent a filled V-Timer.

In the Fall Update, Nakayama said, “for us, Street Fighter 5 has been a project with peaks and valleys, but thanks to our fans, we’ve been able to accomplish what we aimed for.” He added that “We, the development team, will use this experience as a springboard to move on to the next project!”.

Matsumoto added to that by saying, “this is more of a ‘see you soon’ rather than a ‘goodbye,’” and stating that “we look forward to providing you more information next year!”.

The Fall Update ended with the text, “we’ll be back with more news about the future of Street Fighter.”

The final downloadable content for Street Fighter 5, Luke, arrives on November 29. Presumably, Street Fighter 6 could be revealed in 2022.

