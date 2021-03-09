Capcom unveils first ‘Monster Hunter Rise’ post-launch monster

Capcom has revealed one of the many monsters being introduced in Monster Hunter Rise when its first post-launch update rolls around.

Per Capcom’s digital Monster Hunter showcase, the first monster that was unveiled for the upcoming game’s first post-launch update is Chameleos. The large reptilian Elder dragon makes use of poison attacks and relies on camouflage to stalk its prey.

Longtime fans of the series will recognise Chameleos as a legacy monster that appeared in previous Monster Hunter titles such as Monster Hunter 2, Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate and more.

Other monsters will be included in the post-launch update according to Capcom, although they have yet to be revealed. The first update will arrive in late April, about a month after Monster Hunter Rise is released.

The news was revealed alongside a new gameplay trailer and news of a second Monster Hunter Rise demo. The second demo will be available from March 11 onwards. Details surrounding the second demo have yet to be announced.

The gameplay trailer shows players doing battle against a bevy of monsters across a multitude of new locations, as well as a couple of cutscenes from the game.

A deluxe version of Monster Hunter Rise – available for pre-order now – was also announced. It will include the “Kamurai” Hunter layered armour set, the “Shuriken Collar” Palamute layered armour piece and the “Fish Collar” Palico layered armour piece along with the “Samurai” pose set, four jump gestures, “Kabuki” face paint and the “Izuchi Tail” hairstyle.

Monster Hunter Rise is scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on March 26, and will release on PC in early 2022.

In other Monster Hunter news, Capcom has announced that Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin will release on July 9 for PC and Nintendo Switch.