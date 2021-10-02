Capcom wants to make PC its main focus by 2023

Capcom has announced plans to make PC its main platform for games according to a report from Japanese outlet, Nikkei.

In a paywalled interview with Nikkei and translated by Bloomberg reporter, Takashi Mochizuki, Capcom president and COO (chief operating officer), Haruhiro Tsujimoto explained that the publisher wants to focus on the PC as the company’s main platform for games.

By 2022 or 2023, it aims to have software sales on consoles and PC to be at 50 per cent each. Tsujimoto explained the plans at the Tokyo Game Show shortly after the announcement that Nintendo Switch exclusive, Monster Hunter Rise, is coming to PCs in January 2022.

Previously, Capcom has increasingly supported simultaneous launches for PC and console. Games such as Resident Evil Village and Devil May Cry 5 launched across all platforms at the same time.

One report by COGConnected suggests that the shift in focus by Capcom is due to the pandemic. Presumably, with more people than ever using PCs, Capcom is keen to focus there.

Last week, we learned that Resident Evil 4 VR will launch exclusively for Oculus Quest 2 on October 21. There was also news that Monster Hunter Rise is gaining a massive Sunbreak expansion pack next summer. Recent rumours have also suggested that a new Resident Evil game could feature Resident Evil Village voice actors.

In non-Capcom gaming news, Evening Star, the game studio formed by developers who worked on Sonic Mania, is now working on a new 3D action-platformer as its debut title. Little is known about the game, but the studio is currently hiring for a plethora of roles.

Elsewhere at the Tokyo Game Show, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was given a release date – March 18, 2022.