‘Castlevania Advance Collection’ is out now on Nintendo Switch

After receiving multiple ratings in recent months, Castlevania Advance Collection is in fact real, and can be played right now on Nintendo Switch.

Announced during yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, this is a collection of four Castlevania titles, three from the Game Boy Advance (GBA) and one from the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES):

Castlevania: Circle of the Moon (GBA)

(GBA) Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance (GBA)

(GBA) Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow (GBA)

(GBA) Castlevania: Dracula X (SNES)

According to the Nintendo webpage for the announcement there’s also plenty of extra features in the collection like a gallery of original concept art, the ability to select which region’s ROM you want to play, a dedicated encyclopedia and a music player.

The encyclopedia includes “detailed information on enemies, the ‘DSS’ system, the ‘Tactical Soul’ system and the ‘Spell Fusion’ system” that “will help you truly master each game’s unique combat system!”, and the music player even lets you make your own playlists of tracks as well.

There’s also a quick save/load feature, and the ability to rewind the game back a few seconds, just in case Dracula manages to one up you.

All the games and features have been shown in an official tweet, which can be seen below.

The Castlevania Advance Collection was originally accidentally revealed after it was rated by the Australian entertainment board, only for it to then be rated in both Korea and Taiwan as well.

