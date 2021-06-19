‘Castlevania Advance Collection’ rated by Australian entertainment board

The Australian Government’s classification board has rated a Castlevania Advance Collection, suggesting a future release.

A classification for the Castlevania Advance Collection was filed on Friday (June 18) and rates the game as Moderate Impact for Themes and Violence but gives little information.

The industry details state that it will be multi-platform, published by Konami, and that it will be in English and Japanese, and that it should land in 2021.

Three different games from the series were released for the Game Boy Advance, 2001’s Castlevania: Circle Of The Moon, 2002’s Castlevania: Harmony Of Dissonance, and finally 2003’s Castlevania: Aria Of Sorrow.

All three games are highly rated, as can be seen from their respective Metacritic pages, but they have not seen a widespread release since they were re-released for the Wii U Virtual Console in 2015.

Currently the games are only available on eBay for inflated prices, going regularly selling for over £70 ($100) per game.

In 2019 Konami released the Castlevania Anniversary Collection which contained eight games from the NES, SNES, Game Boy and Mega Drive.

Shortly after it released the Contra Anniversary Collection and Anniversary Collection: Arcade Classics, which makes the upcoming release more likely.

Konami also released a whole host of its back catalogue for PC last year, including Metal Gear Solid, and a range of Castlevania and Contra titles.

