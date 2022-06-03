Cat adventure game ‘Stray’ now has a release date

Annapurna Interactive published cat adventure game Stray finally has a release date following its initial reveal back in 2020.

The release date was announced via a new trailer for the game during the recent State Of Play presentation with the game being set to release July 19 for PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam. There isn’t currently a set price point for the game, but it can be added to PlayStation wishlists.

Stray will also be launching as part of the new PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium services, which become available in the UK on June 23. PlayStation Plus Extra costs £10.99 monthly, £31.99 quarterly and £83.99 annually. Meanwhile, the Premium service goes for £13.49 monthly, £39.99 quarterly and £99.99 annually.

Advertisement

The description on the game’s website reads: “Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set amidst the detailed, neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly. Roam surroundings high and low, defend against unforeseen threats and solve the mysteries of this unwelcoming place inhabited by curious droids and dangerous creatures.”

The cat’s robot buddy is also mentioned. “Along the way, the cat befriends a small flying drone, known only as B12. With the help of this newfound companion, the duo must find a way out.”

The latest trailer doesn’t show us much that we haven’t already seen and just highlights some platforming, stealth, investigative work from the lead feline, and some character interactions with various citizens of the cyberpunk city. Regardless, it certainly looks intriguing, and is definitely one for cat lovers to keep an eye on.

Stray was featured in the State of Play alongside the likes of heavy hitters such as a remake of Resident Evil 4, Final Fantasy 16, Street Fighter 6, and more. The full run-down can be seen here.

In other news, Dragon Age 4’s official title has been revealed.