‘Catan’ creator Klaus Teuber has died

Klaus Teuber, a pioneer game designer and creator of the Catan board game, has died at the age of 70.

The news was confirmed by Catan Studio, which announced through its website that Tauber had died following a “brief and severe illness” on April 1 (via Dicebreaker).

“It is with profound sadness that we at Catan Studio acknowledge the passing of Klaus Teuber, legendary game designer and creator of the beloved board game Catan,” the studio posted on Twitter. “Our hearts go out to Klaus’ family during this incredibly difficult time.”

“While Klaus’ contributions to the board gaming industry are immeasurable, we will remember him most as a kind and selfless human being, an inspirational leader, and most importantly, as a friend,” it continued. “His legacy will continue to inspire and shape the gaming community for years to come.”

The studio encouraged fans to honour Teuber by “being kind to one another, pursuing your creative passions fearlessly, and enjoying a game with your loved ones”.

Teuber was best known for creating The Settlers Of Catan, a board game that tasks players with building up settlements before rival players can do the same.

The game was first published in 1995 but continues to receive new editions and expansions.

A virtual reality (VR) version titled Catan VR was released in 2018, and featured AI opponents created “with guidance” from Teuber. Last year, plans to bring Catan to PlayStation and Xbox were announced by Train Simulator creator Dovetail Games.

In 2014, Teuber told The New Yorker that he “developed games to escape” his career as a dental technician, and hoped Catan would become a “permanent classic game beside Monopoly”.

Besides The Settlers Of Catan, Teuber was also responsible for creating Barbarossa, Entdecker and Löwenherz.

Teuber is survived by his wife and two sons, who have requested privacy as they mourn his passing.