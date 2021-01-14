CD Projekt co-founder apologises for problematic ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ launch in a new video

CD Projekt RED co-founder Marcin Iwiński has issued a video apologising to players for the problematic launch of Cyberpunk 2077.

In the five-minute clip, Iwiński owned up to the shortcomings of CD Projekt RED’s leadership team, explained the issues with development plans and also laid out a roadmap for upcoming hot fixes, patches and DLCs.

In the clip, Iwiński acknowledged that the released product for consoles was not up to scratch and took the blame for it. He also urged players not to “fault” his teams for the game’s persistent issues.

“The console version of Cyberpunk 2077 did not meet the quality standard we wanted it to meet,” Iwiński said. “I and the entire leadership team are deeply sorry for this, and this video is me publicly owning up to that. Please don’t fault any of our teams for what happened.”

Iwiński also admits CD Projekt RED bit off more than it could chew when designing the game across PC and consoles. The plan was to build the game for PC and subsequently move it over to the last-gen consoles, but the studio “underestimated the task”. Iwiński said the main ‘culprit’ for the issues was the “in-gaming streaming system”, which is responsible for “feeding the engine with what you see on screen”.

Towards the end of the clip, Iwiński detailed CD Projekt RED’s plan to deliver a suite of hot fixes, patches and DLCs. The studio has released three hot fixes to date, and the co-founder said “that’s just the beginning”. Iwiński told players to expect both bigger and smaller patches on “a regular basis”.

“The first update will be dropping within 10 days,” he said. “It will be followed by another, more significant one in the following weeks.”

Iwiński also said the three free DLCs that were promised to arrive in early 2021 have been delayed so the team can “focus on the most important fixes and updates first”.

“Expect more information in the upcoming months,” he said.

Earlier this week, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, a Polish legal and business newspaper, revealed that Poland’s Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) has stepped in to investigate the game’s buggy launch, CDPR’s plans to fix the game and how refunds are being handled.

Cyberpunk 2077 dataminers have also uncovered the first details of the game’s upcoming multiplayer mode. According to a report by DSO Gaming, whose source was a dataminer who wanted to stay anonymous, the upcoming multiplayer mode will feature two different modes: Heists and Deathmatch.