CD Projekt Red CEO and co-founder is stepping down after 30 years

The CEO and co-founder of CD Projekt Red, Marcin Iwiński, is stepping down after 30 years.

Announcing the news via a statement, Iwiński wrote that he would be handing over his duties by the end of 2022 but will remain a major shareholder “and in my new non-executive role I will remain active and engaged.”

“For me, this is a huge moment. I’ve been at CD Projekt for almost 30 years and I have seen it go from a handful of passion-driven rebels to an internationally recognised developer of story-driven role-playing games loved by millions globally. Back when Michael Kicinski and I founded the company, I don’t think either of us would have been able to imagine this incredible journey, not even in our wildest dreams,” wrote Iwiński.

Message from Marcin Iwiński pic.twitter.com/jbaAFktzEi — CD PROJEKT IR (@CDPROJEKTRED_IR) October 4, 2022

“When I think about the future of CD Projekt, it is so exciting for me. Today, the company consists of over 1200 people across offices all over the world. But CD Projekt has never been about physical place or scale – it’s all about the huge amount of talent we have, and the hard work and dedication of everyone.”

“It really feels like this is only the beginning,” he added. “Our hugely ambitious strategy has such an inspiring and strong team at the helm and I deeply believe in our plan to take CD Projekt to new heights.”

Earlier this week, CD Projekt Red announced that 2020 RPG Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a new sequel, which will continue to explore the game’s “dark future universe.” The team also recently announced the development of Phantom Liberty, the first and only expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. Keanu Reeves will be returning in Phantom Liberty to reprise his role as Johnny Silverhand.

The studio has also confirmed that two new The Witcher games are set to be released, separate from the upcoming trilogy.

