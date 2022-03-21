CD Projekt Red confirms a new ‘Witcher’ game is in development

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that “the next instalment in The Witcher series” is currently in development.

In a blog posted today, CD Projekt Red shared it’s “happy to announce that the next instalment in The Witcher series of video games is currently in development,” adding that it will be “kicking off a new saga for the franchise”.

While the blog is light on details, it explains that it is moving from REDengine to Unreal Engine 5 to make the next Witcher game. The title will mark the beginning of “a multi-year strategic partnership with Epic Games” that covers “not only licensing but technical development of Unreal Engine 5, as well as potential future versions of Unreal Engine.”

The studio adds that it will “closely collaborate” with Epic Games to “help tailor the engine for open-world experiences”.

Besides that, the blog does note that “no further details regarding the game — such as a development time frame or release date — are available.”

The last mainline Witcher game – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – was released in May 2015. However, a card-game spin-off called Gwent was launched in 2017.

Since then, however, the popularity of The Witcher has exploded in part due to the Netflix TV show based on the same books.

Though the blog alludes to the open-world nature of the next Witcher game, it doesn’t touch on many other details – such as whether it will still follow Geralt or tell the story of another Witcher. There’s a chance that it even follows Ciri, who’s shown to have Witcher training in the series’ third game.

For fans who can’t wait that long to jump back into the Continent, a current-gen version of The Witcher 3 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is currently in the works and is expected to launch this year.

