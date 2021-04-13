CD Projekt RED convinced ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ will sell “for years to come”

Polish video game developer and publisher CD Projekt RED has announced that it intends to sell last year’s Cyberpunk 2077 “for years to come”.

Studio head Adam Kiciński said in a statement to Reuters on Monday (April 12) that despite the game’s buggy launch, mixed reviews and ongoing technical difficulties, abandoning the game isn’t something the studio is considering.

“I don’t see an option to shelve Cyberpunk 2077. We are convinced that we can bring the game to such a state that we can be proud of it and therefore successfully sell it for years to come,” said Kiciński.

Cyberpunk 2077 released in December 2020 after multiple delays and controversies stemming from the company’s mandate of six-day workweeks – otherwise known as crunching – in the lead up to the game’s release.

Upon it’s release, the game featured numerous game-breaking glitches and surprisingly poor performance on PS4 and Xbox One consoles, leading to Sony removing the game from the PlayStation Store altogether. The game has not yet returned to Sony’s digital storefront.

The news of CD Projekt RED’s continual commitment to the game comes two weeks after the massive Patch 1.2 update was released for the game. Patch 1.2, which is the second of two major updates planned for Cyberpunk 2077, contained over 100 bug fixes and improvements.

The studio also announced that it is “reconsidering” the multiplayer accompaniment for Cyberpunk 2077. While a clear reason for the decision wasn’t shared with the public, Kiciński said at the time: “Instead of primarily focusing on one big online experience or game we are focusing on bringing online into all of our franchises one day”.