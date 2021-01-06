CD Projekt RED debunk rumours involving ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ development

CD Projekt RED have debunked rumours revolving around potential development details on Cyberpunk 2077 being disclosed.

Last month, a thread appeared on GameFAQs, which allegedly contained details from an anonymous disgruntled employee at CD Projekt RED, regarding the release and reception of Cyberpunk 2077’s launch.

In a response on Twitter made about potential development information being leaked, the developer said: “Normally we don’t comment on rumors but this time we wanted to make an exception as this story is simply not true.”

See the response below:

Normally we don't comment on rumors but this time we wanted to make an exception as this story is simply not true.https://t.co/JuOTY2qJbM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 6, 2021

Originally, the comments noted potential outcomes such as “major departures from the studio in the coming months” and plans for a No Man’s Sky style comeback in late June. The reasoning for which was said to be because a “good chunk of code is getting scrapped and rewritten from scratch”, meaning the originally thought out game would be arriving in June.

It later went into more details about how Keanu Reeve’s Johnny Silverhand character was rewritten and was originally inspired by David Hayter’s portrayal of Solid Snake from Metal Gear Solid.

Players have discovered cut content from the game since its launch, including a railway system which seems to have been removed from the game entirely. One Reddit user found a potential train station that was left unfinished, indicating the element was scrapped from the game ahead of its launch.

Since Cyberpunk 2077 launch, the game has lost 79% of its player base on Steam, despite continuing to sell well on the platform.