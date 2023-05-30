CD Projekt Red denies Sony acquisition rumours

CD Projekt Red has dismissed the rumours that Sony Interactive Entertainment may be acquiring it.

Rumours have been circulating recently that Sony is making plans to acquire CD Projekt Red — the studio behind The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077. The claim originates from a Destiny 2 leaker who stated on their Discord server (via Icon-era) that “PlayStation plans on buying CD Projekt Red.”

However, during a recent earnings call, CD Projekt president and CEO Adam Kiciński responded to the rumours, shooting them down, and claimed that they were false (via VGC).

When asked if the acquisition was true by someone in attendance, Kiciński replied, “Nothing has changed in our end.”

“So, I can repeat what we have been saying throughout the years — CD Projekt is not for sale,” he added. We want to remain independent. We have, I believe an excellent strategy. Not easy to execute, for sure, but it’s very exciting to follow our own path. So it’s a pure rumour.”

Prior to the earnings call, CD Projekt Red PR rep Ola Sondej also responded to the latest rumour on Twitter, saying, “Yah, we’re not in such talks with Sony.”

CD Projekt Red recently confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077‘s upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC will be at the Summer Game Fest after being announced last year.

The studio is also currently working on multiple Witcher projects, including the spin-off game, code-named Project Sirius. It was confirmed earlier this month that Project Sirius is back on track after it formulated “a new framework.”

