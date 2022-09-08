CD Projekt Red has plans for “more than one” new ‘The Witcher’ game

CD Projekt Red has confirmed it’s already “thinking about” new The Witcher games beyond the next instalment.

Development on The Witcher 4 was announced earlier this year, where it was described as being the start of a “new saga” for the franchise.

Asked to elaborate on the company’s use of the word “saga” during their latest earnings call on Wednesday (September 7), CD Projekt Red president Adam Kiciński said: “We said that there’ll be a new saga, but of course now we are pre-producing the first game of this saga.

Advertisement

“But we have in mind more than one. So like the first saga was three games, so now we’re thinking about more than one game. We are in pre-production on the first game from the second Witcher saga.”

Along with The Witcher 4, the studio is also working on an enhanced edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which is set to be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC later this year. It will be available as a free upgrade to those who own the game already on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

This enhanced version will include the base game, the Hearts Of Stone and Blood And Wine expansions, alongside ray-tracing support and faster load times.

CD Projekt Red recently announced the first expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 titled Phantom Liberty, which sees Keanu Reeves return as Johnny Silverhand.

“It’s awesome to be back playing the role of Johnny and I hope you’re excited to see him rocking out once more in the dark future,” Reeves said. “Keep an eye out for more info and I’ll see you again… in Night City.”

Advertisement

The Phantom Liberty DLC is set to be released in 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC and Google Stadia. It will not be released on last-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077.