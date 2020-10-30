CD Projekt RED president and co-CEO Adam Kiciński has apologised to his team for his recent comments on Cyberpunk 2077‘s crunch controversy.

Yesterday, Kiciński said during an investors call that the crunch period for Cyberpunk 2077 was “not that bad”, adding that a majority of its staff were no longer in crunch. However, the exec has since walked back those comments in an internal email to staff, as obtained by Bloomberg News’ Jason Schreier, where he apologised to empolyees for his statement, which he admitted was “demeaning”.

“I had not wanted to comment on crunch, yet I still did, and I did it in a demeaning and harmful way. Truth be told, it’s only now, when the stress connected with the delay decision and the call itself is lifting, that I’m fully realising the true extent of my words,” Kiciński wrote.

“I have nothing to say in my defense,” Kiciński continued. “What I said was not even unfortunate, it was utterly bad. For that, please accept my most sincere and honest apologies. I always was, and still am, proud of the heart and soul you put into what you do every day.”

Here's CD Projekt Red co-CEO Adam Kiciński talking to investors about crunch yesterday (left) and him apologizing to his employees for those comments today in an email obtained by Bloomberg News (right). Quite a turnaround pic.twitter.com/YaYNtPDphY — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) October 29, 2020

During the same call, Kiciński had confirmed that the PC and next-gen versions of the game were ready to go, and that the team was working out a couple of kinks for the current-gen console. He also added that the latest delay – from November 19 to December 10 – should alleviate some of the crunch pressure on the development team, and that “they’re happy about the extra three weeks”.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently scheduled to be released on December 10 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.

The game will also receive complete next-gen versions with enhanced graphics and other next-gen tech in the seemingly near future, although a launch date has not been announced. The game will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X and Series S in the meantime through backwards compatibility.