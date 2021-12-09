CD Projekt Red in settlement talks with investors over ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ launch

CD Projekt Red is reportedly working to settle a lawsuit with investors over the launch of Cyberpunk 2077.

Following the botched launch of Cyberpunk 2077 last year, which saw a plethora of performance and gameplay problems for many players, the polish game developer has entered negotiations to settle the class-action lawsuit filed against it by investors.

“Should a consensus be reached with regard to the conditions of the potential settlement, the parties will file for its approval by the Court,” the regulatory announcement read. “The decision on whether to approve the settlement and permit its implementation shall be issued by the Court once certain additional formal conditions are satisfied.”

Advertisement

In December 2020, shareholders sued CD Projekt Red over the state of the game’s release and “on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded CD Projekt Red securities between January 16, 2020, and December 17, 2020.”

The suit also said that “Sony would remove Cyberpunk 2077 from the Playstation Store, and Sony, Microsoft and CD Projekt would be forced to offer full refunds for the game” and due to this, “CD Projekt would suffer reputational and pecuniary harm”. In January 2021, the developer received a second lawsuit, and by May, it had up to four.

In June, CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kiciński said that the studio is content with the current level of stability in Cyberpunk 2077, despite player issues. However, the game will continue to receive new updates. He went on to say last month that the game will be seen as “very good” due to brand awareness and expects it to “sell for years”.

In the meantime, the developer has promised that a significant update for the game will arrive for all platforms alongside the launch of the current-gen versions.