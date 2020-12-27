CD Projekt RED investor sues developer over ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ release

CD Projekt RED faces a lawsuit over the launch of Cyberpunk 2077.

Following the news that investors into the developer were considering taking action by filing a class-action lawsuit over Cyberpunk 2077’s buggy launch, it seems the next step has been taken.

According to Kotaku, a Manhattan-based Rosen Law Firm has filed a suit “on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded CD Projekt Red securities between January 16, 2020, and December 17, 2020.”

Advertisement

BusinessWire have also released a press release detailing the contents of the lawsuit and what CD Projekt RED failed to declare. The first point highlights how the game “was virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or PlayStation systems due to an enormous number of bugs”.

It later goes on to add that “Sony would remove Cyberpunk 2077 from the Playstation store, and Sony, Microsoft and CD Projekt would be forced to offer full refunds for the game” and due to this, “CD Projekt would suffer reputational and pecuniary harm”.

Finally, the lawsuit ends by stating that the “defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times”.

Since Cyberpunk 2077’s launch, three patches have been released to help rectify an assortment of issues. From graphical upgrades to game breaking quests being fixed, the final patch released on December 23, with at least two more patches promised for January and February.

Advertisement

Despite the game’s reception and excess refunds, Cyberpunk 2077 has managed to shift a total of 13million copies since its launch.