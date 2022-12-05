CD Projekt Red plans to end active development on ‘Gwent’ after 2023

CD Projekt Red is preparing to hand Gwent over to fans, and has announced its plans to end active development on the game after 2023.

The news comes from a recent Gwent roadmap video, in which game director Vladimir Tortsov and CD Projekt Red senior communication manager Pawel Burza announced the developer’s plans for the game over the next 12 months. Those plans include the release of new card drops and esports events, before the development team moves on to other projects.

The developer is planning to release new cards in April, July and September next year, for a total number of 72 cards being added to the game before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the esports events will take the form of two tournaments taking place in summer and winter, with more details expected at a future date.

CD Projekt Red seems keen to keep Gwent alive in some form, however, and is inviting fans to keep the game going through a community-led initiative known as “Project Gwentfinity.”

The developer’s goal is to get Gwent to a state where it can be self-sustaining before they give fans the tools required to make tweaks and support the game once CD Projekt Red has stepped away from the project.

The development team is apparently committed to ensuring that the game will be ready to be handed over to fans before the end of 2023, and reassured fans that CD Projekt Red would continue to operate the game’s servers, comms and tech support in the years following 2023.

It seems that the developer plans to reveal more information about Gwent’s future too, with Tortsov taking to Twitter promising that “more details are on their way!”

