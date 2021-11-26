CD Projekt Red president says developer will “remain independent”

CD Projekt Red president Adam Kiciński has insisted that the developer will not be undergoing any sort of acquisition.

This comes from Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita (thanks, VGC), who asked Kiciński if the Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 studio was considering being bought out. “We have been saying for years that we plan to remain independent and do not plan to become part of a larger entity. We are also not looking for a strategic investor,” he stated.

As noted by VGC, Kiciński was then asked what would happen if another company attempted to buy majority shares in CD Projekt, and essentially perform a hostile takeover, to which Kiciński replied: “There are provisions that significantly hinder hostile takeovers.”

Advertisement

The interview also had talk of the current state of Cyberpunk 2077, and where the title will be further down the line. “The brand awareness of Cyberpunk that we’ve managed to build is huge, and the game universe, its characters and details have fans all over the world,” said Kiciński.

“We believe that in the long run Cyberpunk 2077 will be perceived as a very good game,” he added, “and like our other titles, it will sell for years – especially as the hardware gets more powerful over time and we improve the game.”

This comes after the game had anything but a smooth launch on consoles, with a more stable launch on PC. There are still content and bug fixing patches to come for the game, but it has now come back to the PlayStation store, after it was removed due to its launch state.

Keanu Reeves, who starred in Cyberpunk 2077, has also received a lighthearted response from Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon after he said he doesn’t think his film characters should appear in the franchise.

Advertisement

In other news, someone has managed to create a 100-player free-for-all mode in Battlefield 2042 via the Portal mode level designer.