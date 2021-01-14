CD Projekt Red promises to return ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ to PS Store

CD Projekt Red have updated their website to highlight their efforts on getting Cyberpunk 2077 back to the PlayStation Store.

In a Q&A post on the game’s website, the developer responded to question asking when the game would return to PlayStation Store, saying: “We are working on fixes and updates, and are working with Sony to bring Cyberpunk 2077 back to PlayStation Store as soon as possible.”

This post comes after CD Projekt Red co-founder Marcin Iwiński released a video detailing the shortcomings with the leadership team, explaining the issues with development plans and laying out a road map for the future of the game.

Below, you’ll find CD PROJEKT’s co-founder’s personal explanation of what the days leading up to the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 looked like, sharing the studio’s perspective on what happened with the game on old-generation consoles. pic.twitter.com/XjdCKizewq — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 13, 2021

The game launched in December of last year, and was delisted from the PlayStation store shortly after, due to many customers demanding refunds regarding the extensive bugs and issues with the game.

Developer and Publisher CD Projekt Red’s founders subsequently lost $1 billion from the stock price due to the game’s reception.

The game is set to receive the three free DLC updates that were promised to arrive in early 2021, which have been delayed so that the development team can focus on getting the game to the standard promised on launch.

Issues around the game’s launch have caused Poland’s Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) to become involved. They have stepped in to investigate the game’s buggy launch, CDPR’s plans to fix the game, and how refunds are being handled.