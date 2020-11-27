CD Projekt RED reaffirms December 10 launch for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

CD Projekt RED has reaffirmed its investors that Cyberpunk 2077 will release in two weeks on December 10 after a slew of delays.

During a recent investor call and presentation, the studio said that the game will not receive any additional delays, and has announced its plans for heavier global marketing campaigns in late November and December with advertisements in 55 countries.

During the call, which has been transcribed by Seeking Alpha, the studio also shed more light on the game’s post launch content. Regarding the game’s season pass announcement, CD Projekt RED President and co-CEO Adam Kiciński said: “The initial plan was to do it before release, but after the recent delay, we decided to wait for the release to provide gamers with the game and then start talking about future projects. So, after release.”

The studio had previously announced that the game would receive “no less DLC than The Witcher 3 had”, which received 16 free add-ons and two fully fledged purchasable expansions. When asked if the studio still expects the same timeframe for the launch, Kiciński said: “Regarding multiplayer, we haven’t announced any date so far”.

However, he added that multiplayer discussions within the team will begin “in Q1 next year, and that will be after releasing Cyberpunk and that will be the right moment to discuss deeper or all key aspects around future releases”.

Later on in the call, Kiciński reiterated that the Cyberpunk multiplayer mode will not be a Cyberpunk 2077 add-on but its own “triple-A” release. “It’s a separate dedicated production, a big production,” he said. “And we plan — we think about it as a standalone product. Obviously, it’s not entirely standalone as it comes from the universe of Cyberpunk and is very much related to the concept of single-player Cyberpunk”.

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, QA Lead Łukasz Babiel has tweeted that he has racked up 175 hours in his current playthrough of the game, and that he has not completed it yet. However, it is worth nothing that Babiel was taking his time to explore everything.