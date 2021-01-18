‘Cyberpunk 2077’: CD Projekt RED head responds to fake E3 demo claims

CD Projekt RED studio head Adam Badowski has responded to claims that the studio’s Cyberpunk 2077 demo at E3 2018 was faked.

In a recent Bloomberg report, which broke down the disastrous rollout of Cyberpunk 2077, journalist Jason Schreier alleged that the demo CD Projekt RED showcased at E3 2018 “was almost entirely fake”.

“CD Projekt hadn’t yet finalized and coded the underlying gameplay systems, which is why so many features, such as car ambushes, were missing from the final product,” Schreire said. “Developers said they felt like the demo was a waste of months that should have gone toward making the game.”

Advertisement

Badowski has since responded to the allegations on his personal Twitter account. The CDPR exec said that “it’s hard for a trade show game demo not to be a test of a vision or vertical slice two years before the game ships, but that doesn’t mean it’s fake”.

“If you look at that demo now, it’s different yes, but that’s what the ‘work in progress’ watermark is for. Our final game looks and plays way better than what that demo ever was,” Badowski added. He also stated that removing features as a game undergoes development is a “part of the creation process”, adding that they “come and go as we see if they work or not”.

Read his full response below.

I’ve read your piece and tweets, thank you for the read. I have some thoughts. https://t.co/T3qACdrnwM pic.twitter.com/wuzy5lXoqQ — Adam Badowski⚡️ (@AdamBadowski) January 16, 2021

Badowski also addressed Schreier’s claims that “most” of CDPR’s developers knew Cyberpunk 2077 wasn’t ready for a 2020 release. “You’ve talked with 20 people, some being ex employees, only 1 of whom is not anonymous. I wouldn’t call that ‘most’ of the over 500-people staff openly said what you claim,” Badowski wrote.

Schreier has since responded to Badowski’s remarks: “As I’m sure you’re aware, the team declined to respond to my specific questions or provide an interview before my article went live. But you’d like to give your perspective on the topics you didn’t cover here, I’d be happy to chat any time.”

Advertisement

Over the weekend, CDPR updated its website with a promise that it is actively working on fixes and updated for Cyberpunk 2077, and is working with Sony to bring the game back onto the PlayStation store as soon as possible.