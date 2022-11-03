CD Projekt Red reveals the game director for ‘The Witcher 4’

There’s still some time yet to go before we see anything substantial about The Witcher 4, but developer CD Projekt Red has revealed that Sebastian Kalemba has been appointed as game director, overseeing the new Witcher trilogy.

“Career news: I’m directing the new Witcher Saga,” said Kalemba on Twitter. “Since joining CD Projekt Red I believe nothing is impossible and raising the bar, telling emotional stories & creating worlds is what we’re here for. I’m proud to be part of CDPR and work with such a talented and passionate team.”

Kalema has been at CD Projekt Red since 2014, joining as lead animator on The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, before becoming the company’s creative director in 2021.

It will be quite some time until we get our hands on The Witcher 4, with the game having just entered pre-production. Additionally, CD Projekt Red’s chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz has stated that the bulk of the studio’s “production capacity” is being used to develop the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, set for release sometime next year.

The good news, however, is that the developer has more than one Witcher game planned for the future. Back in September, CD Projekt president Adam Kiciński raised the prospect of a “new saga” of the franchise, with The Witcher 4 just being the first game in the franchise’s “second saga.”

The company has also confirmed that two spin-off titles are in production, codenamed Canis Majoris and Sirius. Sirius will be developed by Molasses Flood, which was recently acquired by CD Projekt Red. Sirius will reportedly differ from CD Projekt Red’s previous titles, and will offer a multi-player experience on top of the standard single-player story campaign fans are used to.

Meanwhile, the developer has described Canis Majoris as a “full-fledged Witcher game”, separate from The Witcher 4. The game’s development is being handled by “an external studio headed by experienced developers who have worked on past Witcher games.”

