CD Projekt RED show off beautiful photo mode for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

Cyberpunk 2077 has been confirmed to be receiving a photo mode upon launch, CD Projekt RED has announced.

Following the growing trend of games adding a photo mode into each title, a recently released trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 provides a new look at the extensive options players will be able to play around with.

Providing more than just a simple variety of filters, the photo mode allows players to specifically tweak certain elements to their images. An assortment of stickers can be layered on pictures, as well as adjusting the ratio, borders and focus of the environment. Characters can even be placed into specific poses for the perfect photo opportunity.

Check out the photo mode trailer below:

Undoubtedly fans will get a massive use out of Cyberpunk 2077’s photo mode, as a recent playtester has hinted that the game is at least 175 hours long after showcasing an image of their playtime.

While the next-gen version is not intended to release until sometime this year, Cyberpunk 2077 is already delivering stunning gameplay across a variety of systems. The company showcased the game running on an Xbox One X against an Xbox Series X, showing the visual difference between the two consoles, despite the fact an official next-gen patch has not been released.

The game is expected to release on December 10, despite multiple delays, however, physical copies have already been spotted out in the wild, suggesting that spoilers for the game could be made public.